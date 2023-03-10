Catmull Harold Leland Catmull Harold Leland Catmull, 102, died Saturday evening, March 4, 2023, in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born October 8, 1920, in Pocatello, the son of Alma and Minnie Hasty Catmull. His school years were spent in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1938. Harold married Ellen Juanita Smith March 22, 1942, in Rupert and the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. They lived in Oregon for 25 years before moving to Rupert. After the death of his wife in March of 1999, Harold moved to Pocatello to live with his daughter, Lynnette Proffitt. He was an accomplished Dentist, practicing until he was 85 years old. He loved music and was a part of the Pocatello Silver Chords until his death. He made jewelry, raced cars, traveled and among other careers was a lawyer in the ROTC. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. In November of 2007, Harold married Dotty Lewis who passed in 2012. He also had a son, Edwin Catmull, who preceded him in death in 2012. Harold is survived by one son, David Terry Catmull (Linda) of Lewiston, Idaho; two daughters: Cynthia Snider (Gary) of Pocatello and Lynnette Proffitt of Newport, Oregon; 13 grandchildren, and 65 great and great great-grandchildren. Funeral services honoring Harold will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at the corner of Hawthorne and Chubbuck Roads. His family will receive friends at a viewing set to take place for one hour prior to services at the Church. Interment will follow at the Rupert Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
