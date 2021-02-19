Castro Manuel Rogerio Castro Manuel Rogerio Castro was born on October 13, 1958 in Potosi, Bolivia. After a battle with Covid-19, he passed away next to his children on February 16, 2021 in Pocatello, ID. Roger grew up in the beautiful city of La Paz, Bolivia with his 9 siblings. He was a mischievous boy who found every opportunity to have fun. If you asked him, he would say that although his childhood home was humble, it was full of love, and that made it beautiful. After a whirlwind romance of 10 days, he married the love of his life, Kristine, in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 10, 1989. Roger spent many years working for School District 25, where he brought joy and love to all the kids he worked with. Roger lived a life of joy. He was rarely seen without a smile and could always be counted on to tell a story or joke that would spread that joy to all in his presence. The biggest joy of all for him was being a dad, a grandpa, and a tio. He loved to support his kids, grandkids, and nieces/nephews by cheering louder than anyone else in the crowd. His heritage and culture were dear to him and he found joy in sharing Bolivia with numerous children and adults throughout Southeast Idaho. He enjoyed playing Andean music at various events and in classrooms. Additionally, he was a proud American, who took his citizenship seriously; becoming one of the most educated voters around. If you had the chance to meet Roger, you'll understand that if he met you, you were his friend. He had the uncanny ability to love everyone and truly make each person he encountered feel valuable and loved...whether it was his waitress or his newest grandbaby. After surviving some crazy difficult years as a young adult, Roger turned his life around and became a true follower of Jesus Christ. He loved without reservation, forgave quickly and completely, and found joy in all the people he met. Roger is survived by his son Christopher (Amanda), his daughter Heather (Steve), and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers & sisters: Jacobo, German, Angel, Miguel, Cesar, Inez, & Marco. He was preceded in death by his wife, Kristine, his parents, Manuel & Maria Castro, his sister Angelica, and his brother Edgar. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 20th at 4890 Whitaker Rd, Chubbuck, ID at 11:00. An open house celebration of life will be held the night before from 6:00-8:00 at the same location. If you attend, please wear a mask and be prepared to follow social distancing guidelines. Visit www.mwfh1953.com to access the zoom link by clicking on Roger's memorial page. You can also sign the online guestbook and leave a message for the family. ________
