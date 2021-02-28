Caston Thomas Caston On October 26, 2019 the world lost a son, brother, uncle and special friend in Seattle, Washington. Thomas Caston was born on June 25, 1949 to John H. and Bernice Caston in Greenwood, Mississippi Leflore County. Thomas moved from Greenwood, Mississippi as a young boy with his parents and younger sister. In Pocatello, his parents had two brothers and three sisters. He attended Bonneville Elementary, Franklin Jr High, Gem State Academy, Seventh Day Adventist and graduated from Poky High. He attended the University of Idaho Pocatello and later became a licensed broker in the State of Washington. During high school, Thomas became interest in AKC pure breeds and developed a life-long relationship with many pure breeds. He started riding mopeds in high school and through-out his life was an advent rider of Harley Davidson bikes. After serving 15 years in the Mortgage Industries and receiving many services awards, he retired to live his life-long dream of raising and showing AKC Breeds. Also, Thomas developed a green thumb and started an Organic Farm in Des Moines, Washington attending local farmer's markets. Like his father, Thomas became a Bass Pro and a professional fisherman. He loved fishing the many reservoirs, rivers and lakes in Idaho, Denver, and Washington. He was a guide and fished salmon along the Columbia River. He was preceded in death by a younger sister, Rolander Yacubu and now joins his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 am at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, ID. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello. Go Rest High on that Mountain...We all love you. Winter Wind
