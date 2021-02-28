Caston, Sr. John H Caston, Sr. On February 21, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho, the world lost a beloved father, grandfather and a very unique individual. John H Caston, Sr. was born on February 09, 1929 in Greenwood, Mississippi. He was the fourth child of nine siblings born to John Caston and Lena Caldwell. His parents and six of his siblings preceded him in death. John was raised and educated in Greenwood, Mississippi. He attended Grim Business School for Machinist North Main Pocatello, Idaho. On March 4, 1950 he married Bernice Caston of Greenwood, Mississippi, Leflore County. Together they had seven children: Thomas Caston, Johnnie Vernice Caston, Rolander Yacubu, John H Caston, Jr., Jerome Caston, Michelle Caston and Suero Caston. Six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In 1951, he moved his family from Greenwood, Mississippi to Pocatello, Idaho and joined the FMC Corporation a manufacture of phosphorus. In 1948, FMC acquired the Westvaco Chemical Company and assumed ownership and completed its first phosphorus producing four electrical furnaces in Pocatello. John joined FMC in 1951 and continued thirty-five years of continued service as a heavy equipment Crane Operator. John was an All-American Sportsman and Bass Pro. He was awarded several trophies for Large Mouth Bass. He was an experience hunter and tracker of big game (deer and elk). A life-long member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Pocatello, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years of marriage; eldest son, Thomas Caston; and second daughter, Rolander Yacubu. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 am at Wilks Colonial Chapel, 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, ID. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Avenue, Pocatello. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500 Go Rest High on that Mountain...We all love you. Winter Wind
