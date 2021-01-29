Bernice Caston Caston On January 24, 2021 in Pocatello, Idaho, the world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and a very special person. Bernice Caston was born on November 24, 1931 in Greenwood, Mississippi. She was the third daughter of Rosa Spikes Evans and Tennie Thomas. She attended Broad St. High School in Greenwood, Mississippi class of 47-48, and moved to Pocatello, Idaho in 1952. After completing education requirements and training, she received her "CADC" Certification by the Idaho Department of Health Welfare, Bureau of Substance Abuse. On March 4, 1950 she married John Henry Caston in Greenwood, Mississippi, Leflore County. Together they had seven children, Thomas Caston, Johnnie Vernice Caston, Rollander Yacubu, John H Caston Jr., Jerome Caston, Michelle Caston and Suero Caston. Six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In 1987, Bernice served as Senior Counselor for Road to Recovery Inc. in Pocatello, Idaho. She was named Counselor of the year by the Idaho Board of Alcohol/Drug Counselor Certification. Mrs. Caston received her award at the third Annual Idaho Drug Dependency Conference in Boise, Idaho. She continued employment with Road to Recovery until 1994. Prior to that, she worked for the Alcohol Rehab. Center at Bannock Regional Medical Center and for Aspen Crest Psychiatric Hospital. Mrs. Caston became ordained as an Elder in the fall of 2003 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Pocatello, Idaho. She served as a Volunteer for the PWCC (Pocatello Women's Correction Center) until 1995. Bernice loved fishing, hunting and needlepoint. When her daughters were young she made most of their dresses. She is survived by her husband, John H; their three daughters, Johnnie, Michelle and Suero; two sons, John Jr. and Jerome. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rosa Spikes Evans and Tennie Thomas; eldest son, Thomas Caston; and second daughter, Rollander Yacubu. A private viewing will take place. Public graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 2 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello. Condolences www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
