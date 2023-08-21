Castle Fred Lynn Castle Fred Lynn Castle, 78, was born March 31, 1945 in Quinter, KS to Marvin and Mernadine (Neyemer) Castle. Fred was the oldest of four, joined by his brothers Jamie and Alan and sister Connie. Fred graduated from Quinter High School in 1963 where he participated in sports and was an aspiring artist.
After High School Fred toured Europe with his friend Ray. Upon return he married Jan Tigner, to this union they were blessed with a son Shannon, and a daughter Michelle. They were later divorced. Fred received a degree in Fine Arts from Wichita State University in Kansas.
After relocating to Southeast Idaho with the UPRR, Fred married Debra (Wood) Castle in 1982 at Scout Mountain in Pocatello, Idaho. They were blessed with her son, Stacy. They made their home in McCammon for over 35 years. Fred left the UPRR and began his career making signs with Signworks before starting Castle Signs in 1985. Fred crafted custom signs still in place throughout Idaho and Wyoming. He was truly an artist in every sense.
After retiring Fred began painting for pleasure again, including many portraits of his grandchildren and abstract art pieces he envisioned. Fred had a great love of art. Fred and Debra enjoyed over a million miles on their Harleys. They also loved winter activities with friends. Fred loved his Corvette, golfing, and time with family and friends. Fred's love of animals was legend. He and Debra always had dogs. They later cared for the cats that adopted them and all the "Castle Woods" wildlife. We will keep filling the feeders Fred!
Fred is survived by his wife, Debra. His children, Shannon and Michelle and her son Stacy. Numerous adopted children and chosen family. A brother Alan, a sister Connie. His nieces, cousins, and a list of friends too numerous to count. Fred was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jamie. A celebration of Fred's life will be announced at a later date.
"My soul is from elsewhere, I'm sure of that, and I intend to end up there." We love you Fred, and you will be missed by us all!!
