Castle Fred Lynn Castle Fred Lynn Castle, 78, was born March 31, 1945 in Quinter, KS to Marvin and Mernadine (Neyemer) Castle. Fred was the oldest of four, joined by his brothers Jamie and Alan and sister Connie. Fred graduated from Quinter High School in 1963 where he participated in sports and was an aspiring artist.

After High School Fred toured Europe with his friend Ray. Upon return he married Jan Tigner, to this union they were blessed with a son Shannon, and a daughter Michelle. They were later divorced. Fred received a degree in Fine Arts from Wichita State University in Kansas.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.