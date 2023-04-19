Casper Jay Wilson Casper Jay was born on April 8, 1931 in Menan, Idaho to William Arthur Casper and Lenah Ethel Jones. He was the youngest of eight children. He passed away on April 15, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho from causes incident to age. He was 92.
Jay grew up in Dillon, Montana and Pocatello, Idaho; and graduated from Pocatello high school in 1949. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He graduated from Utah State University in 1958 with a Master's Degree and in 1968 with his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Utah State University.
On September 12, 1950 he married Corine Larson in the Idaho Falls Temple. Four children were born to this marriage; Jayetta, Corette, Lenette, and Colette.
Jay devoted most of his professional life to education. He taught in the public schools of American Falls, Idaho and Afton, Wyoming. He served as a district administrator in Cedar City Utah, Duchesne, Utah, and Idaho Falls School District # 91. He was Superintendent of Schools in Idaho Falls from 1965 to 1976. After completing his service as superintendent, he served as a school psychologist until the time of his retirement. Jay wrote the grant proposal that resulted in the establishment of Eastern Idaho Technical College. In addition, he wrote many other grant proposals that resulted in significant benefits to Idaho Falls School District # 91. He was also an adjunct professor at several Universities including Utah State University, Brigham Young University, University of Wyoming and Idaho State University.
Jay was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in several church callings including Bishop, two high councils, stake missionary, and Assistant to the Idaho Falls Temple presidency.
Jay was preceded in death by his wife, Corine Larson Casper; two daughters, Corette Taylor and Lenette Casper; his parents; and seven siblings. Survivors include two daughters, Jayetta (Rick) Rasmussen of Rexburg, Idaho and Colette Casper of Lehi, Utah; son-in-law Ivan Taylor of Basin City, Washington; eight grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. He dearly loved his wife and family. He had a knack of making friends of all ages wherever he went.
The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to the many loving attentive friends and neighbors that watched over him and to the physicians, nurses and staff who took such great care of him at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital and The Homestead Home Health and Hospice of Rexburg Idaho during the last weeks of his life.
Family and friends will gather for a viewing Friday April 21, 2023 from 11:00 am until noon at the Idaho Falls 21st LDS Ward, 1155 1st Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 pm at the Annis Little Butte Cemetery in Menan, Idaho. Funeral services are under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
