Casper Jay Wilson Casper Jay was born on April 8, 1931 in Menan, Idaho to William Arthur Casper and Lenah Ethel Jones. He was the youngest of eight children. He passed away on April 15, 2023 in Rexburg, Idaho from causes incident to age. He was 92.

Jay grew up in Dillon, Montana and Pocatello, Idaho; and graduated from Pocatello high school in 1949. He graduated from Idaho State University in 1953 with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He graduated from Utah State University in 1958 with a Master's Degree and in 1968 with his Doctorate in Educational Administration from Utah State University.

