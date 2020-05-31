Brent Casper Lee Casper Brent Lee Casper, 74, passed away in his home on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Pocatello, Idaho. He was reunited with his parents, Monte Casper and Verda Little, and his sister Nelda Christensen who preceded him in death. Brent was born on April 4, 1946 in Driggs, Idaho, the first child of three. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho early on, although Brent spent time between Pocatello and Driggs where he lived with his grandparents. Brent attended Pocatello High School and Teton High School and graduated in 1964. He went on to pursue an associates degree at Idaho State University in electrical engineering. Upon completion, he ventured out of Idaho and lived in the bay area of California for a few years. His work afforded him the opportunity to travel and see many different places. Brent eventually settled at AMI (now known as ON), in Pocatello, Idaho and worked there for several years. Friends and family admired his intelligence and enthusiasm for science, which is evidenced by the many physics and chemistry books he left behind. He had a passion for exercise and often ran the hills in the Buckskin area where his parents lived. He enjoyed lifting weights, running, and hiking. In his younger years, he was known to throw rocks in a backpack for a more challenging run in the mountains. Later on, he enjoyed political discussions, reading, caring for his dog, local football, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Brent is survived by his sister Susan (Bill) McKinley and her family; children Brandi Merrill; Michael Sorensen; grandchildren Jori McCune (also known as Scamper by her pa); Aidan Merrill; Harper Merrill; Mavryk Sorensen. We will remember our dad and grandpa for his passion, intelligence, responsibility, generosity, and always being there for his kids and grandkids. He is now free and at peace, pursuing his activities and interests the way he would have liked before he became ill. Drop in for a celebration of his life at the Hootowl Venue on June 27, 2020 anytime between 1-4pm. The venue is located at 3087 W Hootowl Rd. in Inkom, Idaho and can be accessed by traveling over the top of Buckskin Rd. Please share memories and condolences at DownardFuneralHome.com.
