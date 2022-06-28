Carter Wayne Burton Carter Wayne Burton Carter (83) passed away peacefully at his home in Las Vegas on June 16, 2022, surrounded by his children and family. He was a life-long resident of Pocatello, Idaho. He was born in Montpelier, Idaho on July 27, 1938. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956. Wayne was only 15 years old, when he started to work at the Union Pacific Railroad. After graduation from High school, he married Mary Ann Davis and they had a beautiful daughter, Kathy Carter. Wayne was drafted into the Army and served from 1961 to 1963 as a Supply Clerk in Hawaii. Upon returning home from the military, he continued to work at the Railroad. He later married Janet Benedetti and had three boys, Cory, Nick, and Mikael. During Wayne’s time at Union Pacific Railroad, his jobs included working as a clerk and a crew dispatcher. He availed of an early retirement in 1997. He worked incredibly 46 years and was respected and liked by everyone. Throughout our dad’s life he loved the great outdoors. He would always take his kids camping, boating, and fishing. Our greatest childhood memories were of dad taking us all to Lagoon every summer. Wayne’s other hobbies were playing on various pool and bowling leagues. He also was a pinball wizard. Wayne was also known around town for his classically restored 1965 Red Chevy Malibu. He also enjoyed spending time with his siblings. We would often drive down and visit his brother Jim and his wife Judy in Peoria Arizona. Dad devotedly spent Mondays visiting Betty Faye’s farm to play Spite and Malice card game. They would share pizza and salad while reminiscing. In April of 2021 he moved into his beautiful home in Las Vegas. He was ironically next door to his ex-wife Janet; not to worry though, they were good friends. Mikael also lives on the same street, next door to his mother Janet. His oldest son Cory and his family were just a few minutes away up the road. Wayne absolutely loved his new house and the sunshine that came with living in Las Vegas. Sadly, he was only able to enjoy about a year of the sunshine before his health took a turn for the worst. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Lola Carter, and younger brother James Carter. He was survived by his sister, Betty Faye Exeter, his daughter Kathy Carter, Cory and his wife Lara, Nick and his wife Jamie, and Mikael and wife Cynthia. Wayne had 11 amazing grandchildren who loved him so much for all the love and support that he showed all through the years. He will always be loved and forever missed and Never Be Forgotten.
