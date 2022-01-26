Carter Raymond D. Carter Raymond D. Carter passed away Jan. 10, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center from respiratory failure, with his family by his side. He was born in the St. Anthony Hospital, Pocatello ID, Nov. 9, 1945, to Viola May and Dale D. Carter. Ray attended schools in Pocatello, graduating from Pocatello High School in 1963. He played trombone while in junior high, high school (marching in the Rose Bowl Parade in 1963), and in ROTC band at Idaho State University. He had a Bachelor of Science in Math from I.S.U. (1967) and a Master of Science in Math from Arizona State University, (1975.) Ray served in the U.S. Navy from 1969 to 1973. He was a communications technician stationed at a communication base in Scotland for 2 years. Ray was cross rated to yeoman and served aboard an ammunition ship stationed at Subic Bay, Philippines, for six months, then he was on shore patrol at Davisville Naval Base in Rhode Island, until he was honorably discharged in August of 1973. Ray met Susanne Lowry in high school, and they were at I.S.U. at the same time. They reconnected before he went into the Navy and were married Aug. 11, 1970. Their first home was in the village of Edzell, Scotland, where they had a delightful experience seeing the country and enjoying the warm friendship of their Scottish neighbors. Ray always wanted to teach college math, but no teaching positions were open in 1975 so he applied to Civil Service and began his career with computers. He worked at Yuma Proving Ground, AZ, for 8 years then at White Sands Missile Range, near Las Cruces NM, for 21 years. Ray was the proud father of Christine Gibbs, Salt Lake City UT, and Karen Carter Las Cruces NM, and the proud of his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his silly jokes and riddles and showing them how to fix the 'secret family recipe' for cranberry relish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Viola May Carter and Dale D. Carter. Ray is survived by his wife, Susanne Carter, Chubbuck ID, daughters Christine Gibbs, (Joseph), Salt Lake City UT and Karen Carter, (Yancy Sanchez), Las Cruces NM, grand children Margaret and Owen Gibbs and Ruth Sanchez, as well as his sister Judith Carter Damewood, Springfield VA, and brother Richard D. Carter, Battle Mountain NV. Ray's faith in Christ was very strong, and he served as elder and deacon in Presbyterian Churches in Yuma AZ, Las Cruces NM, and Pocatello ID. He enjoyed singing in church choirs, in the bass section, of course. Ray and Susanne were very active in the annual Kirkin' o' th' Tartans which brought the community to the church to celebrate their Scottish heritage. In high school, he was active in DeMolay. Ray enjoyed riding his motorcycles and his bike. He was also active in the Las Cruces Community Theater where he acted in and directed plays as well served as the board treasurer. After retirement, Ray and Susanne moved back to Idaho, to be closer to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks which they enjoyed visiting in all seasons. Ray's family wishes to thank everyone who cared for him at the Gateway Transitional Care Facility and at Portneuf Medical Center. Memorial gifts may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 4086, Pocatello ID 83205-4086, in memory of Ray Carter. A Memorial Service will be held Fri, Jan. 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 215 N. 18th Ave. (Note the new address). There will be a light luncheon following the service. The family asks that those attending the service wear masks. Arrangements under the care of Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
