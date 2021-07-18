Carter Ray LIvingston Carter Ray Carter, 92, passed away on July 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, at the 9th ward LDS Chapel, 4010 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00-10:45 a.m. For a full obituary, see wilksfuneralhome.com
