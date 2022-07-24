Carr Nash Logan Carr Nash L. Carr, age 79, passed away at home in Pocatello ID on Sunday, July 10, 2022. He was born March 4, 1943 in Rock Springs, Wy to Imogeane Jeanette Sluder Carr and Nash Henry Carr. Nash's early life was spent in WY and he spent a lot of time with his beloved "Nana", Pearl Theason Sluder and his "Aunt Jo", who was a great support over the years with "Uncle Bob", as they all moved to different mining towns in WY. During Nash's elementary school years, he lived in many places from Indiana to California. He finally ended up living in Pocatello ID by his junior high years. He went to Irving Jr. High School and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1961. There he met some of his lifelong friends. After high school he joined the National Guard. In Pocatello, he met and married the love of his life, Kristine Ailshie, and they were married July 9, 1963. They enjoyed 59 amazing years together. During those years, they welcomed 4 wonderful children into their lives, Alicia, Anita, Matthew, and Zachary. Nash was very proud of his family, and said that he would never move them around. They would go to the same schools in one place. He worked in auto parts until he went to work at FMC. He retired from there after 37 years. His desire for accomplishment was shown in all his projects, from lifelong affection for everything to do with classic cars, to gardening (mainly tomatoes) and home improvement. He was never satisfied until the job was done to his satisfaction. He taught his children what he had learned, and they worked on his car restorations with him, and listened to Hank Williams, and Elvis. Nash became a Jehovah's Witness and enjoyed talking to people about the Bible and his hope for the future. He had a great sense of humor that will be missed by all. He treasured his family and friends. He especially appreciated his "Aunt Jo" and "Uncle Bob" Bollinger, and his sister-in-law Mary Lee Weimer, and his father-in-law Horace Ailshie for extra attention. He is survived by his wife Kristine Ailshie Carr, daughter Alicia Jo Reese (Wyatt), son Matthew Logan Carr (Shannon), Grandchildren, Shendrae Genta (Luke), Raven Reese, Evan Bates (Nickoal), Logan Carr, Laiten Carr, Landon Carr, and Tyler Carr. Great Grandchildren, Natalia, Lydia, Kynlie, Charlotte, and Abigail. Sister Patricia Gowan, Brothers John Carr, Jim Bollinger (Alice), and Jerry Bollinger, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, daughter Anita Kristine, and son Zachary Ailshie Carr. As well as Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins that played a large part in Nash's life. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
