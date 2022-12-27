Carpenter Charles Edgar Carpenter Charles "Chuck" Edgar Carpenter passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2022, at the age of 90. Chuck is survived by the love of his life of 69 years, Delores Carpenter and his six children: Jan Carpenter of Pocatello, Bradley Carpenter of Boise, ID, Jodi Carpenter of Meridian, ID, Tracy Carpenter of Bellingham, WA, Tonya and Tom Jewell of Island Park, ID, Bobette and Jeff Wood of Boise, ID. Eight grandchildren: Keely Heyrend, Neil Jewell, Raechel Cox, Tommy Jewell, Dimick Wood, Katie Carpenter, Emma Wood, and Morgan Wood. Three great-grandchildren: Ashton, Brogyn and Gemma Heyrend. Two nieces: Kim Kennedy of Pocatello ID and Karen Kennedy of Reno NV. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Daryl Carpenter and his sister Betty Kennedy. Chuck was born in Goff Kansas on November 29,1932, to Carl and Thelma Carpenter. The family relocated to Rupert Idaho in 1937. Chuck graduated from Buhl High School and attended Idaho State College where he received a certificate of electricity in 1953. That same year he was drafted into the U.S. Army serving during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. Chuck returned and completed his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Portland in 1959. Chuck owned and operated two NAPA auto part stores located in Pocatello and American Falls for 17 years before retiring in 1995. Chuck enjoyed several activities including bowling, little league football, scouting, pinewood derby, genealogy, and building his cabin at Bear Lake Idaho. Chuck was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in bishopric leadership positions. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the LDS South Grant Avenue building. Viewing/visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 10:45 am, followed by the service at 11:00 am. Interment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery.
