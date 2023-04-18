Carlson Lesa Jane Carlson Lesa grew up in Inkom, Idaho and went to Marsh Valley high school then studied acting at Idaho State University. She excelled in sports, singing and acting. Lisa loved skiing and horses. She participated in high school rodeo and went to state rodeo finals in three events pole bending breakaway and barrel She also played basketball volleyball and was a cheerleader Her senior year she became Miss marsh Valley, Miss Pocatello, and was in the Miss Idaho pageant. After high school, she moved with best friend, Troy Smith, to Los Angeles, California to pursue her acting career. And after some years of trying to break into Hollywood, she changed direction and became a vegan raw food chef. Lesa's last year of life was spent fighting cancer which she finally gave in to. We will miss her loving smile, happy personality and will think of her always. May she rest in peace. She is survived by Rod Carlson and Martha Olson, Shoshone, Idaho, Mother Julie Carlson in Costa Rica. Brothers Brad and Tammie Carlson, Saint Helens, Oregon, Tim and Suzi Carlson, Bend, Oregon, aunts and uncles, Fred and Carol, Sterling, Boise Idaho, LesLee and Dennis Stoddard, Teresa, and Randy, Merica, Pocatello, Idaho, and cousins to numerous to mention And the two loves of her live her sons Blue Del Vecchio and Spain Carlson
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.