Carlson Donald Woodrow Carlson We are saddened to announce the passing of our Husband, Father, Grand Father, and Great Grand Father, Donald W. Carlson. He was born on December 4, 1947 to Woodrow and Eileene Carlson in Rigby, Idaho. At the age of five, they moved to American Falls. He married Janis Weisenburger on November 6, 1965, to which a son Alan Carlson of Inkom Idaho, and a daughter Michelle of Elk, Washington were born. Don was employed by FMC for 34 years. He was active on the board for the FMC credit union. Don also worked for Tri State recycling in Downey for 8 years. Don was very active in the community with scouting. He was awarded the Silver Beaver and the Lutheran Lamb awards. He was also involved with the Senior Center. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and riding ATV’s with his family. He is survived by his wife Janis, his son Al (Michelle) and daughter Michelle (Dan). Along with grandchildren Justin Shaffer (Bayley), Chelsey Carlson (Brock), Cade Carlson (Alexandra), and Samantha Stengle (Jorden). Most importantly, great grandchildren; Peyton, Asher, Aspen, Charlsie, and Cache Woodrow. He was known as “Grandpa Great” and “The Don” of the family. A Remembrance will be held on Thursday, September 1 at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 2:00 pm.
