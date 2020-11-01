Brian Capell Reed Capell On Sunday, October 25, 2020 Brian Reed Capell, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away at the age of 61. Brian was born on November 24, 1958 in Downey, ID to Reed and Nola (Myers) Capell. He was brought home from the hospital on Thanksgiving Day which became a favorite family holiday. He was the third child of four. He grew up working hard on the farm and attended school in Arimo, ID graduating from Marsh Valley High School and later from Idaho State University with a degree in civil engineering. He married the love of his life, Anna Mary Gazewood, on January 21, 1994 and together they had a blended family of four children. His proudest accomplishment was his family, he always put them first in his life. The majority of Brian's career was spent working at the Union Pacific Fruit Express and Bannock Paving where he became a friend to many. Brian loved the adventures of life and traveling the Pacific Northwest with Anna. He had a passion for cooking, riding ATV's, rockhounding, camping, hunting, fishing, playing pinochle, he loved football (Go Steelers!), and most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Brian was preceded in death by his parents Reed and Nola Capell and two grandchildren, baby Michaelson and baby O'Lexey. He is survived by his wife, Anna Mary Capell, his four children and 14 grandchildren, Ross (Nicole) Capell, Jimmy (Andolina) O'Lexey, Lindsey (Wade) Michaelson, and Lacy (Clinton) Nations. Sisters, Audrey Chandler, Janice Briscoe, and Brenda Capell. Several nieces, nephews, large extended family, and many friends. Brian was laid to rest on October 30, 2020 in Robin, ID. Memories and condolences may be left for the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
