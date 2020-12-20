Bobbie Cantey Cantey Mrs. Bobbie Cantey, a native of Pocatello, Idaho and a longtime resident of Mobile County, AL, died in Orlando, Fl on Thursday, December 10, 2020. The first 16 years she grew up and attended school in Pocatello. She and her family then moved to Junction City, Kansas, where she met the love of her life Richard D. Cantey, who she leaves behind to cherish her memories. She was a member of the Mustang Auto Club and got her first Mustang at age 14 In her life she had 5 new Mustangs. She has worked at Knollwood Hospital from the day of the laying of the first brick until the last brick was removed, for 35 years as a ward clerk. For the past 10 years she loved line dancing and she met with "the girls" 3 days a week. Disney vacations with constant picture taking kept she and her husband very busy. Mrs. Cantey was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Janice Hurley and her brother, John Hurley, II. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 2 to 4pm at Mobile Memorial Gardens Funeral Home. Services will be at the Funeral Home at 10am Monday. Burial in Mobile Memorial Gardens. Bobbie broke her foot getting off the bus at the animal kingdom at Disney and died from complications after surgery. Condolences may be offered at www.mobilememorialfunerals.com.
