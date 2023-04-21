Campbell Gregory Allen Campbell Gregory Allen Campbell, 68, passed away at home in Paradise Valley, Idaho on Thursday April 13, 2023. Services will be held Friday, April 21, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Glenns Ferry. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm to 2:30pm, and funeral services will begin at 3:00pm. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Greg was born in Prescott, Arizona on October 19, 1954 to Walter and Vaudis Campbell. He graduated from Marsh Valley High in Arimo, Idaho in 1973 and shortly after joined the US Marines. After proudly serving his country, Greg met Michelle and baby Amanda and quickly fell in love. A few years later they welcomed Allen into their family.

