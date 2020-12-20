Callahan Kenneth Callahan Kenneth (Kenny) James Callahan was born on August 30, 1943 to Nellie Cosgrove and James Callahan. He was raised on his grandparents, Tom & Nancy Navowa Whisowt Cosgrove's Ranch at Lincoln Creek Fort Hall, Idaho. He signed up with US Army in 1964 through 1970 and was stationed in South Korea during that time. He was married to the mothers of his sons, Rosalita Little & Carol Sanchez, both who preceded him in death. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, aunt Matilda Warjack, sisters Patricia Patterson and Catherine (Sissy) Broncho. He worked for and was the Manager or Director of several programs for the unemployed and people with disabilities. As the director of the Sho-Ban Tribes Vocational Rehabilitation Project which, with the exception of one out of fourteen years was number one in the country. He was also the director of the Homeless Veterans Program etc. for SEICAA in Pocatello. He was a Social Worker, Drug and Employment Counselor, Probation Officer and Heavy Equipment Operator. Kenny was connected to & supported the DAV, AMVETS & the Gary Sinus Foundation. He was a member of the National Association of Social Workers. He was a hunter, an oil painter, an accomplished photographer, glass blower & a silversmith. He enjoyed making jewelry and making beads. He loved riding his Harley to nowhere in particular. He is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Sam Callahan, his brother, Delmar Lewis Broncho (Jerry), and his sons, James Callahan (Shanla) and Kevin Lamar Callahan. His grandchildren, ElI Mosho, Clarissa Callahan Walsh (Eric), Dylan Kaine Callahan, Kyree Callahan, Jodie Callahan, Skylar Callahan, Maximus Callahan, Isabella Prettyrose Callahan, Malia Lorraine Callahan, 3 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He passed away peacefully from complications of cancer on December 16, 2020. No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
Trending Today
Articles
- One injured when minivan hits tree north of Chubbuck
- Pocatello police investigating apparent dead, skinned canine found in porta potty
- Car crashes through fence, hits porch of Pocatello home
- Prep roundup 12-19-20: Century boys blow out Vallivue; Highland wrestling finishes second at Wiley Dobbs
- Two dead in three-vehicle crash in Southeast Idaho
- Woman sentenced to probation for 2-year-old who died in her care
- Chicago developer to buy Pocatello Clarion Inn to establish low-income housing for veterans
- Fight over Fed powers stalls $900 billion COVID relief plan
- Girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home
- EARNING THEIR EAGLES: Local girls working to achieve Scouting's highest honor
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Autos For Sale
Plumbing