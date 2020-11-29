Call Dr. Lloyd Stanford Call Lloyd Stanford Call died of natural causes at the age of 99 on November 25, 2020. He was born in Rigby, Idaho on February 7, 1921 to Dr. O.F. and Myrtle Call, and spent his childhood and adult life primarily in Pocatello. He graduated from Pocatello High School, Stanford University, and Jefferson Medical School with an emphasis in Tropical Medicine. At the end of WW2, he served in the naval reserves in the faraway land of Boise Idaho. He later completed a residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Utah. As chief resident he oversaw an entire ward of patients with polio each living in an iron lung. It was there that he met Beverly Flandro who remembered him sleeping through their dates. They married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and moved to Pocatello in 1951 where he joined his father in the practice of medicine in the old Halliwell building on the south east corner of Lewis and Arthur. In the early years, in addition to building a great practice, he was on the original board that established Blue Cross of Idaho. In the 1960's he won a seat on the School Board in Pocatello, and served as a member or chairman for about 17 years, representing the needs of school districts, teachers, and students to audiences in Boise and Washington DC. Since the 1970's he played a key role in the development of a broad medical education program for Idaho residents. In his medical practice he had a lifelong love of cardiology. He established the first Intensive Care Unit in Idaho. In 1977 when the Sisters of Mercy were deciding to transition ownership of the St Anthony Community Hospital, he was quietly approached and asked if he would consider purchasing the hospital for the price of $1. He declined. The hospital was eventually sold to Intermountain Health Care and became Pocatello Regional Medical Center. His medical practice remained of primary importance to him professionally until his retirement in 1993 following 42 years of active practice. Lloyd has been an inveterate fly fisherman. Some of his favorite memories are fly fishing at his cabin in Island Park with his family. Lloyd and Beverly accepted a mission call in 1993 from the LDS church to establish a medical program for missionaries and members of the Church in Russia, the Ukraine and Armenia as the first medical missionaries on the continent. In 1997 served again as the first medical missionaries for the Church in Southeast Asia. Stationed in Hong Kong, they visited 14 countries from Mongolia to Pakistan as ambassadors of good will supporting hospitals and delivering humanitarian aid. Following his world travels, he gave frequent lectures and supported multiple community organizations including the Idaho State Civic Symphony, Idaho State University, the Portneuf Hospital Foundation, the Pocatello Chiefs, and the Pocatello Rotary Club. His love of ballet was instrumental in the long standing support of the Pocatello Rotary Club for the Nutcracker ballet production held in Pocatello each December. He has also loved his many years of weekly service at the LDS temple in Idaho Falls. He is survived by his children Dr. Benjamin (Jacqueline) Call of Pocatello, Dr. Thomas (Jayne) Call of Pocatello, James (Jeri) Call of Centennial, Colorado, Martha (David) Scott of Twin Falls, 22 grandchildren, and 49 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Beverly; and his daughter Mary (Steve) Shaw of Mapleton, Utah. Memorial services were conducted November 28, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
+1
Trending Today
Articles
- Man charged with lewdness after allegedly exposing himself to children in grocery store
- Mormon missionaries robbed at knife-point during East Idaho crime spree
- Pocatello doctor known for contributions to health care, community dies at 99
- 153 cases of COVID-19 reported in Southeast Idaho on Saturday
- Christmas in the Night Skies will be 'little different' tonight
- Busy local stores buck national Black Friday trend
- Local man arrested for reportedly punching cop
- Woman shot after allegedly running over police officer during DUI stop
- Jimmy Kimmel, Oliver White buy South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley
- Local man catches world record salmon — again
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Latest Classifieds
Legal Services
Window Cleaning
Moving Transportation Services