Call Debra K. Call It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Debra Koyle Call, age 65, on November 16, 2021. She returned home to her Heavenly Father after a short but difficult battle with COVID-19. Debbie was born in Heber City, UT, on December 3, 1955, to Janice and Ross Koyle. As a small child, she loved spending time in her dad's movie theater and shoe store. At 6 years old, they moved to the family farm in Burley, and later relocated to Pocatello where she graduated from Highland High School in 1974. That fall, Steven Call fell for the spunky red-head, and they were married for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 27th, 1975. Debbie loved sports, especially volleyball and softball, and spent many years playing and coaching. She also enjoyed working with the young women and looked forward to their annual summer camps. Family campouts were another favorite pastime. Debbie's primary love, however, was being a mother, homemaker, and wife. On March 10, 1976, Debra and Steve were blessed with not one, but two sons—Dustin and Justin. Debbie didn't think she would ever be blessed with a daughter, but to her amazement, Amber was born on January 7, 1980--Debbie shed tears of joy! Jarod arrived on October 9, 1986, and completed the family. Debbie and Steve loved raising their children and took pleasure in a full schedule of family activities. At much too young an age, Debbie began to struggle with health problems which became more numerous as time went on. Yet, in spite of her considerable challenges, she continued to bless the lives of others and exemplify faith in and a love of God and His Son, Jesus Christ. Debra is survived by her husband, Steve Call, of Pocatello; children--Justin (Megan) of Grand Ledge, Michigan; Dustin (Jen) of Roy, Utah; Amber (Shane) Beasley of Afton, Wyoming; and Jarod (Amber) of Pocatello; fifteen grandchildren; and three additional grandchildren (two of them great grandchildren) on the way. She is also survived by her mother, Janice Koyle; and siblings, Shanna (Mike) Farwell; Milton (Rhonda) Koyle; Launa (Paul) Gregersen; Karma (Frank) Skinner; and Marsha Oliverson. She was preceded in death by her father, Ross M. Koyle. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4010 Hawthorne Road. A viewing will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd at Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W Chubbuck Road, and one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will take place at 2:30 p.m. at Cambridge Cemetery in Downey, Idaho. To watch the live streaming of the funeral service or to share memories and condolences with the family online please visit Debbie's tribute page at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.
