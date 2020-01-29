Caldwell Steven L. Caldwell Steve Caldwell, 62, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on January 25, 2020. Steve was born October 28, 1957 in Spokane, Washington. Steve served in the Army and was stationed in Germany from 1975-1977, where he met the love of his life, Ursula, and they were married in 1978. They enjoyed their 41 years of marriage together, and had hoped there would have been many more. Steve worked at JR Simplot for 41 years and had just started his retirement when his time with us ran out. He liked traveling in his RV and to fly fish some of our beautiful rivers. Many years were spent fishing, camping, four wheeling, and hunting with our dear friends, Dewey and Sue Conyers and their family. Those excursions were always highlighted around the fire pit. He was an awesome cook and spoiled his wife with many fancy dinners. He loved taking his little buddy, Louie for rides in his truck, or walks around the park. One of his hobbies, he spent hours on, was metal forging while listening to Howard Stern of all people. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Ursula Caldwell; and his brother, Larry Caldwell. He was preceded in death by his father, LaRrell Caldwell; mother, Maxine St. Peters; and his grandparents. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. His family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences at wilksfuneralhome.com.