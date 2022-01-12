Gary Carter Cahoon

Cahoon Gary Carter Cahoon Gary Cahoon, 87, of Pocatello, Idaho, passed away on January 9, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living, surrounded by family. Gary was born on August 3, 1934, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Park and Ruth (Arnold) Cahoon, and was the youngest of three siblings. Gary was married to the love of his life for 52 years, Cherri Rae Christensen. They were married on May 23, 1969, in Pocatello, Idaho. Gary served in the National Guard of the State of Oregon, Specialist Third Class, Battery D 732d AAA Battalion, until receiving an Honorable Discharge on February 1, 1956. Gary enjoyed bowling with Cherri on numerous leagues. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, and when not working, he could be found hunting waterfowl, fishing, or breaking clay targets or working at the Pocatello Trap Club. As a lifetime member, Gary was active in the Pocatello Trap Club, serving on the board of directors for many years, and maintaining/rebuilding the handset traps. He later expanded his expertise to the repair and rebuilding of the automatic traps. He developed lifelong friendships throughout the trapshooting community. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and a nephew. Gary is survived by his wife Cherri; his children, James (Laurel), Teresa (Duffy) Miller, Pam (Dave) Fleishman, Dee (Kelly), Johnna, 9 grandkids, and numerous great grandkids. Services will be held Friday, January 14th at 1pm in the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Family will receive friends Thursday, January 13th from 6-8pm and one hour prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542