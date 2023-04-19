Bybee Drew Brian Bybee Drew Brian Bybee, 15, of Willison, ND, returned to live with his Father in Heaven on Monday, April 3, 2023 where his grandmother, Nelda Bybee, was one of many relatives waiting to greet him with open arms.
Drew was born on May 14, 2007 to Brian and Jennifer Bybee in Pocatello, Idaho. Drew was an absolutely beautiful baby who was the apple of our eye. Even as a baby, Drew always had a smile. As he got older, he could make anyone laugh with just one word or facial expression. He was always there to champion his family and friends, especially when he knew they needed it more than they let on.
Drew enjoyed riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, and especially loved his second gen Dodge diesel. He loved spending time with the boys and his girlfriend, Kelea. He was also a talented wrestler and loved playing football. Drew was a very athletic kid who loved spending time with his family outdoors on dirt bikes or the four wheeler.
He was cute, kind, and such a fun loving young man. His niece affectionately named him "Romeo" because she thought he was so cute, and he really, really was so cute. He was very sweet to his niece. Drew also had a special bond with his siblings. They were so mischievous while they were little and caused so much ruckus, but we wouldn't change a thing. Drew was very loyal and would defend his family and friends to anyone. He was the glue that cemented our family and we are so grateful to our Father in Heaven for allowing us the privilege of having this beautiful boy in our lives for almost 16 years. We are truly honored and humbled to have had the opportunity to raise this young man. We love you, Drew-Drew, and miss you to the moon.
Drew is survived by his parents, Brian and Jennifer Bybee as well as his siblings, Tiffany (Josh) Carlisle, Jaylen Forman, Gabriel Bybee, and Kaylee Bybee. He is also survived by his niece, Athena Forman; his grandparents, Geary and Marsha Bybee, Jay and Ann Merkley; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family who love and miss him to pieces.
He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Nelda Bybee; aunt, Rebecca Bybee.
Drew's Funeral Service will be held on Monday, April 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Williston, ND. Bishop Pete Isom will be officiating. Drew will be laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID at a later date. Visitation for Drew will be held one hour before the service at the church in Williston, ND.
The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Drew's service directly on his obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.
