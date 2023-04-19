Bybee Drew Brian Bybee Drew Brian Bybee, 15, of Willison, ND, returned to live with his Father in Heaven on Monday, April 3, 2023 where his grandmother, Nelda Bybee, was one of many relatives waiting to greet him with open arms.

Drew was born on May 14, 2007 to Brian and Jennifer Bybee in Pocatello, Idaho. Drew was an absolutely beautiful baby who was the apple of our eye. Even as a baby, Drew always had a smile. As he got older, he could make anyone laugh with just one word or facial expression. He was always there to champion his family and friends, especially when he knew they needed it more than they let on.

