Buzzard Patricia A. Buzzard Patricia Ann Buzzard was born May 15, 1949 in Beloit, Wisconsin to Eugene & Gernelda (Joy) Lanning. Soon after graduation from Beloit Memorial High School, Pat enlisted in the US Air Force where she met the love of her life, John Buzzard. They were married July 2, 1970, in John's parents back yard while on leave. After completing their military service, they settled in their new home and future together in Pocatello, Idaho in 1973. They spent over 50 years together enjoying life's adventures, running their own dental lab, and raising their beloved son, Steven. Pat enjoyed hiking & being outdoors, time with family & lifetime friends, watching all sports (especially her Cubs & Yankees!), doing jigsaw puzzles, watching movies, reading books and knitting. For 33 years, she was an active member of Friends & Faith - treasuring her friendships and Bible Study together. She was preceded in death, and now reunited with, her beloved parents and Pat & John's precious baby boy, Robert Eugene Buzzard. Pat leaves many loving memories to be cherished by her husband John, son Steven, granddaughter Orion Diaz, sister Cindy, her many sister & brother-in-law's, nieces & nephews, and dearest cousins and friends. Pat's loving spirit will live on in all of those who knew her and will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 11:00 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Pocatello, Idaho. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and rosary at 7:00 pm with both being held at Manning Wheatley Funeral Home. Interment will be held following the funeral mass at Falls View Cemetery, American Falls, Idaho with Military honors.
