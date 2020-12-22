Butterfield Robert L. Butterfield Robert LeRoy Butterfield, 90, passed away Dec. 16, 2020. He was born in Chesterfield, Idaho, on July 23, 1930, to Ferrebee and Ivy May Lancaster Butterfield. Robert was the 7th of 11 children. Growing up on a farm, he learned the lessons of loving his family, helping whomever you can, and hard work being its own reward. He met his wife, LaWana Hadley, at a dance. They married in 1952 and spent their years together dancing through life. She passed in 1987. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Japan, during the Korean conflict. He worked for the Idaho Transportation Department for 38 years, retiring in 1993. He also met his second wife, Ila Buck, at a dance. They married in 1992 and continued to make their home in Pocatello. Dad was known as a man with a million stories, many that couldn't help but make you laugh. He enjoyed remodeling and fixing things.His children often said "don't worry, dad can fix it," and called him Mr. Fix-It many times. He helped many family and friends with remodeling and plumbing projects, both planned and emergencies. He was a big tease. Practically every child he met spent time looking for the finger he lost in a carpentry accident after shaking hands with him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, bowling, gardening and finding treasures at yard sales and thrift stores. His love of clocks and watches is legendary. He is survived by his daughters, Terri (Mike) Lords and Karen Kay Butterfield; daughter-in-law, Karen (Robert) Butterfield, and grandchildren Christina Lords, Amanda Butterfield, and Carl Butterfield. He is preceded in death by his parents; wives LaWana and Ila; his son, Robert Butterfield; brothers Ferrebee, Franklin, David, Floyd, and Melvin; sisters Virginia "Ginner" Butterfield, Dorothy (Henry) Sorensen, Elsie (Ellis) Cornelison, Jennie (Bob) Schroeder, and Rhoda (Vern) Bennett. Graveside services provided by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Masks will be REQUIRED. _________
