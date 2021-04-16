Butterfield Karen Kay Butterfield Karen Kay Butterfield, 61, passed away April 11, 2021, due to complications with COVID-19. She was born in Pocatello to Robert L. and LaWana Hadley Butterfield. Karen was born with many challenges in her life. That never stopped her from teaching us many lessons. The best ones were unconditional love, how to have the biggest, most loving heart, and how to give the best hugs. Karen attended special education classes at Lincoln Elementary School. She worked at New Day Products and Resources, a job she thoroughly loved where she met many friends. Karen enjoyed many things. Riding her bike and listening to music — especially Charley Pride and Sonny and Cher — were at the top of the list. Her collection of purses, which she filled with the family photos she loved, is unparalleled. Her favorite loves in life were her black "kiki" (cat) named Whiskers, riding on the merry-go-round and her baby dolls named Mrs. Beasley, Sunshine and Cupcake. December and January were her favorite months of the year. She spent the majority of the month of December saying "open it" and pointing at the gifts under the Christmas tree. January was her birthday month, and cold-hard cash in her birthday cards always brought the biggest smile to her face. She is survived by her older sister Terri (Mike) Lords; sister-in-law Karen (Robert) Butterfield; nieces Amanda Butterfield and Christina Lords; nephew Carl Butterfield; and many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and older brother Robert Butterfield. The family would like to thank Julie Wells and Kalyn Anderson for their years of love and care for Karen. We also want to thank the dedicated medical staff at Portneuf Medical Center for their care in her final days. A graveside service, provided by Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello. Masks will be required. __________
