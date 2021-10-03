Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Burton James "Jim" Earl Burton James Earl Burton, "Jim," passed away peacefully on Wednesday September 29, 2021, in his home, surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born to Helen and Robert Burton on January 9, 1937 in Grace, Idaho. He was the fourth of five children. He graduated from Grace High School and then joined the Navy. He provided for his family by working at JR Simplot. After thirty-three years he retired in 1994. Following retirement he was able to pursue his dream of building a cabin and spending more time in the mountains. He loved hunting, his horses, dogs, watching the wildlife from his cabin, chopping wood, and spending time with his family. He adored his children, Shelley Burton, Jymme Hunter, Tracy (Erica) Burton, Brandon Burton, BranDee (John) Beesley, Remmy Burton, and Bryan (Jennifer) Hancock. He was also a proud grandfather of eleven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He was married to the love of his life, Jody, for thirty-eight years. Well ridden cowboy. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Bannock County Humane Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at wilksfuneralhome.com. Private family services will be held at a later date.