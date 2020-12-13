Burt Robert "Bob" Earl Burt Robert Earl Burt passed away at home on December 8, 2020 with his family surrounding him with love. He was born on a cold January day in 1936 at the family farm in Aberdeen, Idaho. Bob attended Aberdeen schools and was active in debate, choir and drama as well as football, basketball and baseball. He was student body president. Following high school he enlisted in the US Coast Guard and was stationed mainly in California. Upon discharge from the Coast Guard, he returned to Idaho and entered ISU where he earned a BS degree in Business Management and Accounting. After graduation he accepted a position with the Social Security Administration. This job required us to relocate four times. From Rock Springs, Wyoming to Idaho Falls, Idaho to Seattle, Washington and finally to Boise, Idaho. Following retirement, we returned home to Pocatello, Idaho. In 1959 Bob married Anne Hurst. The addition of two sons completed our little family. Michael was born in Pocatello in 1961 while David was born in Rock Springs in 1964. As a family we enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Bob coached our boy's sports and later we spent many wonderful hours watching our grandsons play while their dad coached. Bob was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Florence Burt; his sisters, Nellie Tiahrt and Irene Johnston; his brother, William Burt; and his father and mother- in- law, Leo and Marie Hurst. He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Burt; his sons, Michael Robert Burt, Pocatello, and David Lee Burt (Sue), Pocatello. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jason Burt, Boise, Tyler Burt and Nathan Burt, Pocatello, Gus and Jessie Burt, Seattle; and his brother-in-law, Bob Hurst, Pocatello. A Private family memorial will be held. Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
