Burstedt Susan Lee Burstedt Susan Lee Hull Burstedt passed away at her residence on February 17th, 2023, following a courageous battle with cancer. Susan was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She will be missed by all who know her. Susan was born January 24, 1942, in Ogden, Utah to Alvin C. and Mayme (Laird) Hull. She was the second oldest of four children. Susan spent her childhood in Idaho, Colorado, Virginia, and Utah. She graduated from Logan High School in 1960 where she was active in drill team, orchestra, and seminary. She enjoyed working as a carhop at the A&W restaurant while in high school. After high school she attended Utah State University in Logan for two years. Susan met Carl Burstedt when they were both working at Thiokol in Logan, Utah. Susan was a secretary and Carl was a draftsman. They fell in love and were married in Logan, Utah on August 31, 1962. They had four children - Karen, Doug, Allison, and David. They had been married for nearly 35 years when Carl passed away from cancer in 1997. After marriage, Carl and Susan lived for a short time in Challis, Idaho on the Burstedt family Hereford ranch. Soon after, their young family moved to Boise, where Carl worked as a draftsman for TrusJoist. They then moved to Pocatello in 1966 where Carl started teaching Drafting and Design Technology at Idaho State University. Susan returned to school at Idaho State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1970. She earned her Master's in Health Education in 1996 from Idaho State University. She continued to learn throughout her life and frequently attended New Knowledge Adventure classes during retirement. Susan was a dedicated educator, teaching in the Pocatello School District for 30 years. Her passion positively impacted the lives of thousands of children. Most of those years were teaching second grade at Washington Elementary. She was a member of NEA, PEA/IEA, DAR, Retired Educators, ISU Faculty Women, and Idaho Reading Council. She retired from teaching in 2004. Following her retirement, Susan continued to love and watch over abused and neglected children as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer for 17 years. Susan enjoyed attending the symphony, theatre, and Idaho State sporting events. Susan and Carl rarely missed an ISU home football game. Susan loved to travel. She often recounted fond memories of traveling across the country with her family. She loved outings at the Hull family farm in Whitney, Idaho; her Grandpa Laird's sheep ranch in Montana; and she particularly enjoyed visiting her cousins in North Carolina. Later in life she was fortunate to travel throughout the United States and internationally. Many extended trips were made to visit grandchildren in California, Texas, and Tennessee. She took several vacations to Hawaii - one with her sister, Mary Kay, and others with good friends. She was able to visit the United Kingdom to see the lands of her ancestors. For her final adventure, Susan celebrated her 80th birthday in Mexico with her four children and their spouses. Susan was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She magnified every calling, serving in many church organizations throughout her life including Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, and Cub Scouting. She loved serving in the Temple and was so excited when the Pocatello Temple was built so close to her home. She will be remembered for the caring, compassionate and Christ-like service she offered to so many while here on this earth. Susan is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Burstedt; parents Alvin C. and Mayme (Laird) Hull; sister Nancy and husband, Dale Manning; brother James Hull and his wife Sofia; and granddaughter Heather (Warner) Smith. She is also preceded in death by Carl's parents Frank and Enid (Dickson) Burstedt; brother-in-law Joel Burstedt; sister-in-law Idonna and her husband, Ron Carlson. Susan's surviving family includes her sister Mary Kay (Bill) Lorch; her four children Karen (Greg) Warner, Douglas (Jenn) Burstedt, Allison (David) Benedict, David (Elizabeth) Burstedt; and grandchildren Chris (Kaylee) Smith, Robyn (Ryan) Lott, Logan Warner, Braedon (Megan) Warner, Nathan Burstedt, Nichole (Bennett) Bird, Joanna Burstedt, Carls Burstedt, Kelsey (Jake) Bickley, Bryson Averett, Kaden Averett, Ethan Burstedt, Corban Burstedt, Mason Burstedt, Haden Burstedt, and Deacon Burstedt. She is survived by Carl's brother Raymond (Teri) Burstedt and sister Louann (Bill) Roberds. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and multiple cousins, nieces, and nephews. A memorial service is scheduled for Susan on March 11, 2023 at 11 am at the LDS Chapel on 2925 Michelle St, Pocatello, ID. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Please consider a donation in Susan's name to: CASA at casa6id.org or by contacting Leslie Schei, 836 E. Center Street, Pocatello, ID 83201, (208) 232-2272. To share memories and condolences, please visit wilksfuneralhome.com
