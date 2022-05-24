Burrows Helen Faye Burrows Helen Fay Burrows passed away at her home on May 22, 2022. She was born to Marvin and Helen Tolman in July of 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho. Helen graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and married her lifetime sweetheart, Darrell Edwards Burrows. She was always active in LDS Church Activities from Primary to Young Adult programs to Relief Society. Helen helped Darrell raise six children who were active in sports, church, scouts, and school activities, and also taught them all to fish. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darrell Burrows, along with sons Mike and Craig Burrows. Helen is survived by her children Kim (Randy) McCaroll, Jeffrey Burrows, David Burrows, Douglas (Jackie) Burrows; as well as 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, with a Graveside to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.