Burrows Helen Faye Burrows Helen Fay Burrows passed away at her home on May 22, 2022. She was born to Marvin and Helen Tolman in July of 1939 in Pocatello, Idaho. Helen graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and married her lifetime sweetheart, Darrell Edwards Burrows. She was always active in LDS Church Activities from Primary to Young Adult programs to Relief Society. Helen helped Darrell raise six children who were active in sports, church, scouts, and school activities, and also taught them all to fish. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Darrell Burrows, along with sons Mike and Craig Burrows. Helen is survived by her children Kim (Randy) McCaroll, Jeffrey Burrows, David Burrows, Douglas (Jackie) Burrows; as well as 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home, with a Graveside to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com