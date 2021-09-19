Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Burrows Darrel Edward Burrows Darrel Edward Burrows died at his home with family near his side on Sept. 14, 2021. He was born June 17, 1936 to Blaine and Pearl Burrows in Malad Idaho. He graduated from Pocatello High School in 1956 and married his lifetime sweetheart Helen Faye Tolman. He worked for 43 years at FMC to take care of his growing family. They were active in the LDS Church all their married life and with 5 boys he was very active with baseball, and scouting. His only daughter held a special place in his heart. He is preceded in death by sons Michael and Craig Burrows. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Helen Faye Burrows, his children, Kim (Randy) McCarroll, Jeffrey Burrows, David Burrows, Douglas (Jackie) Burrows, 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Monday Sept. 20, 2021 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Pocatello at 11:00 a.m. Memories & Condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com