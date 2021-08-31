Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Beverly Burns Burns Beverly Crane Burns, a beloved and beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother (which was her favorite title) was reunited in heaven with her husband, Alvin Demar Burns, and their baby girl on August 29, 2021. What a glorious reunion! Grandma Burns, as we loving called her, was most grateful for her 2 children, 10 grandkids, 37 great grandkids, and 3 great great grandkids. Grandma Burns said she only wanted to be remembered for "tending all of her grandkids". She will be remembered for that and much more. All of us that she loved so well and welcomed anytime into her home for ice cream, Oreos, and maybe her famous potato salad will miss her dearly and never forget her kindness and generosity. We know her 94 1/2 years spent on this earth were not wasted. She truly blessed all who know and love her. Funeral services will be held Monday, September 6th, 2021, at 11am at the Preston 3rd/10th Ward building, (155 North 200 West). Viewings will be held Sunday, September 5, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again Monday prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. A full obituary for "Grandma Burns" can be found at webbmortuary.com Interment will be in the Archer Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may also be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com