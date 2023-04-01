Burke Cathy Marvel Burke On March 13, 2023, Kathleen Marvel Burke passed away at home at the age of 80. Kathleen was born November 5, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Vernon and Mary Burke. "Cathy" as she liked to be called spent her life serving others. One of Cathy's greatest joys came from feeding people which she did for 60 years. Her annual Thanksgiving dinners were well known and appreciated by many. No matter where she was, be it Cathy's Fountain and Grill, (which she ran for many years) or the First National Bar, Cathy always made sure every family had a place to eat a holiday meal. No one was ever turned away and everyone left with a full stomach. She particularly enjoyed her time working at the First National Bar. First, for her brother Vern and then for Ross. She came to work every day rain or shine in tie dye and a matching bandana. Her customers enjoyed her cooking and her uncanny sense of humor. She truly was loved by all for that humor and her ability to tell stories from her life experiences. Cathy's true loves were her daughter Kathy, her son in law Doug, and her grandchildren Kelsey and Alec. She shared her appreciation of music and life with them and they adored her eclectic personality. She could talk about everything from the queens of ancient Egypt to modern day Freddie Mercury of Queen. She had great appreciation for the arts and attended many of Alec's band performances and Kelsey's multiple performances in Rocky Horror Picture show. They also shared her love of tie dye and even sported similar shirts at times. She was their Grandma Cathy. Cathy was under the care of Heritage Home Health and Hospice. She adored Eveyln, her team of health care providers, and Chaplains. They enriched her life and filled Cathy's last days with joy. The family is extremely thankful. Cathy's wish was to stay in her home until the end. With the daily help of her sister MaryEllen and the healthcare team they made that happen. Cathy was preceded in death by her father Vern, her mother Mary, and her brother Kevin. She is survived by her daughter Kathy Newcomb (Doug), her grandchildren Kelsey (Daniel) of Saarbrucken Germany, her grandson Alec (Anna) of Pocatello, her siblings Vern (Sandy), MaryEllen, Monica, Patricia (Ross), many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of life will be held at the First National Bar in Pocatello on June 11, 2023 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Wear your favorite tie-dye and come with your favorite Cathy story.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.