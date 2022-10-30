Burgess Michael Burgess Michael Don Burgess passed away on Oct. 25, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho at the age of 76. Mike was born on Oct. 8, 1946, in Burley, Idaho to Howard Burgess and Clara Ethel Firth Burgess. At a young age the family moved to Weiser, Idaho, where he graduated from high school. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge, he attended the University of Idaho for a short period of time. He was employed by the U.S.D.A., ARS Division in Boise, Idaho until his retirement in 2003. He had an avid interest in electronics and designed and built many types of instrumentation. The greater the challenge, the more he enjoyed the projects. Mike married Carol Gehring Burgess on Feb. 10, 1973, and they enjoyed almost 50 years together. While living in Boise, Mike and Carol were avid golfers and met many wonderful friends at the Plantation Golf Club. The day Mike retired from the ARS he and Carol moved to Sun City Grand in Surprise, AZ where they resided for 14 years. In Arizona, Mike enjoyed golfing, photography, hiking, and making many new friends. In 2017, they moved to Pocatello where Mike resided until the time of his passing. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. Mike loved to travel, and they spent many happy years traveling and experiencing new adventures. He also enjoyed collecting and restoring antique tube-type radios from the 1950's and 60's. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Harry Burgess and Jerry Burgess; nephews Terry MeGee and Douglas Burgess. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sister and brother-in-law, Mary Anne and Chuck Megee; sister-in-law Rubie Burgess; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Myrna and Roger Lamb; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Donna Gehring. He is survived by many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. A visitation service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 1, at Davis-Rose Mortuary & Monuments in American Falls. The funeral service will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest in the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 1350 Baldy Ave. Pocatello, ID 83201. To share condolences, memories, and photos, please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.