Bunnelle Mary "Pat" Bunnelle Mary "Pat" Bunnelle, age 94, passed away peacefully in Pocatello, Idaho on July 20th, 2021. She was born May 22nd, 1927 in Washington Township, Iowa to Leon and Alice DeMers. She married the love of her life, John "Jack" Bunnelle on May 30th, 1949. They were married for 62 years. Pat was an elementary school teacher for over 35 years in Stillwater, Minnesota. She loved every one of her students, even the "naughty" ones. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and solving crossword puzzles. She was an avid card player, and especially liked playing bridge. She loved spending summers at her home in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. She was a devout Catholic. Pat is survived by her children Tom, Bill, and Barb; 4 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband, and her daughter, Jackie. We would like to thank the staff at Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center and Copper Summit Assisted Living, and extend a special heartfelt thank you to her hospice nurse, Heather, who took care of all of us. Please share your memories of Pat with us on the Wilks Funeral Home website, wilksfuneralhome.com.