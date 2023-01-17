Bunn Terry Ray Bunn Terry Ray Bunn, 80, passed away on December 28, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. His daughter Utahna R. Bunn was by his side at this time, as well as when his sweet wife Bonnie passed away. Terry was born in Montpelier on November 1, 1942, and later attended schools there and graduated from Bear Lake High School. He was a Vietnam Vet who served our country in the military from 1964-1966 and was also a member of the Montpelier VFW Post 3884. Terry enjoyed hand crafting miniature old western wagons, some of which are displayed in a couple of local museums. He took pride in crafting each part with great precision. He was blessed in his life with 4 beautiful children, 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Jean Bunn, who he'd known since he was 6 years old; a daughter: Warah "Bunny" Lester; and two grandsons: Robert Sean "Buddy" Elwell and Jerry Lester. No formal services will be held at this time. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family under the Tribute Wall tab above.
