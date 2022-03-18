Bonnie Bunn Jean Bunn Bonnie Jean Bunn, 79, passed away, March 11, 2022 at her home. Bonnie was born December 21, 1942 in Montpelier, Idaho to Claude Donald Stephens and Elaine A Nelson. She grew up in Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School with the Class of 1961. Bonnie's biggest love in life was horses. Her love of horses started at a young age when she was riding by herself at age 3. Bonnie is survived by her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Terry Ray Bunn; and her sons, Stephen Michael and Daniel Michael. She was preceded in death by her parents. Bonnie will be laid to rest by her family in the Montpelier Cemetery in late May.
