Bunce Stanley "Morris" Bunce Stanley "Morris" Bunce passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on December 15, 2022, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho, due to heart complications following surgery. Morris was the first of five children born to Stanley and Helen Bunce November 3, 1936, in Pocatello. He is survived by his brother Jay Dee Bunce, little sister Helen Kay FitzSimmons, his wife Norma, and son Thomas. His sisters Carolyn June Nelson and Martha Rae Bowman preceeded him in death. Morris was raised in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1955. Except for four years serving in the U.S. Navy, he lived his entire life in Pocatello. After his service in the Navy, Morris married Norma C. Thomas on June 2, 1961, in the Idaho Falls Temple. In 2022 they celebrated their 61st anniversary. Morris and Norma have a son, Thomas Morris Bunce, born November 1, 1972. Morris' professional career spanned 40 years in wholesale plumbing and public waterworks sales and management. Morris was mechanically inclined and an inventor and tinkerer of sorts, designing and manufacturing various types of guns, bows and related accessories. He also designed, manufactured and sold snowshoes as a side business. Morris was an avid scouter and served in various positions in the Boy Scouts of America. He was awarded the Silver Beaver, Scouting's highest honor given to recognize adult volunteers. Morris was an outdoorsman who loved camping, hunting, fishing, boating and snowmobiling. He was a true disciple of Jesus Christ and was known for his honesty and integrity. Morris was always a faithful home teacher and even served five years as Bishop of the 9th ward in the Pocatello West Stake. He loved working with youth, spending time with his family and friends, and will be greatly missed by all. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 4010 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. A viewing will take place beginning one hour prior to services at the church. Following the funeral, graveside services will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, with military honors. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
