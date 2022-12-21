Bunce Stanley "Morris" Bunce Funeral services will be held on December 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building located at 4010 Hawthorne Road, Chubbuck. The family will receive friends at a viewing which will begin one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Pocatello.

