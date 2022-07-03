Budge Keneth Hyrum Budge Keneth Hyrum Budge, 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away June 29, 2022 in Pocatello. He was born 15 April, 1931 in Paris, Bear Lake, Idaho, the son of Wilford Woodruff Budge and Elizabeth Ada Foster. He was raised in Paris where he learned elements of farming and logging. He attended school in Paris at Emerson Grade School and Fielding High School. He moved with his family to Payette, Idaho in 1948 where he graduated from Payette High School in 1949. He served in the Air Force 1951-1952. He married Elaine Hymas 1 Feb. 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He taught Math at Pocatello High School from 1960 until he retired in1993. He had the chess club in his classroom whenever available. He loved family, church, working at the History Center. He enjoyed sports, dancing, music, fixing things, and learning new things. He is survived by his wife, Elaine; kids, Debra Hill (John), Kathy Pierce, Tracy Budge, Kaye Young (Trent); siblings, Lilian Hartwell, Nedra, Eldon Budge, James Budge, and Deone Pace; 20 Grandkids, and 35 Great Grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 son Steven Budge; and 5 siblings. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 11 am at the Caldwell Park Ward building, 135 S. 7th Ave. (7th and Lewis) Pocatello, Idaho with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Liberty, Idaho (by Montpelier, Idaho) at 3 pm. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com
