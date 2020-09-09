Buckley Ralph Clark Buckley Our loving father, Ralph Clark Buckley, 86, passed away on Labor Day, September 7, 2020 - a fitting tribute to the hardest working man we have ever known. Ralph was the youngest child of Ralph William and Ruby Watkins Buckley. He was born and raised in Ely, Nevada and graduated from White Pine High School in 1952. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. He then attended Idaho State University. He met and fell in love with Jeanette Hansen. On July 29, 1958, they eloped to Elko, Nevada. Two years later, they were sealed together in the Salt Lake Temple. Dad and Mom were blessed with five children whom they lovingly raised. Dad led our family by his example. He loved working hard and he loved life: playing games, making perfect orange juice and delicious fudge, fishing, camping, square dancing, doing yard work, attending sporting events (including all things BYU!), and, especially, being with his family. Dad was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held various callings. He was a dedicated and loving home teacher. Dad also joyfully served with mom for over ten years in the Idaho Falls Temple. He is survived by his children, Lynn (Susan), Curt, Jill (Chris), Tami (Robert), and Brett (Stephanie); 22 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren; as well as his sister-in-law, Sharon Buckley; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Private family services will be held under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home. Dad will be laid to rest next to mom at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho. Dad's life revolved around mom. What gives us great peace at this time, is knowing they are together again---forever! Condolences may be made at www.colonial-funeralhome.com 208-233-1500
