Buckley Carol Lee Buckley Carol Lee Brower Buckley was born November 27, 1934, in Pocatello, Idaho. She passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Idaho Falls after an extended stay. Carol's parents were Wayne and Edith Brower. Jean and Ronnie were her older siblings. Brother Larry joined the family 2 years later.

Carol attended school in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. Upon graduation, she worked as a telephone operator with Mountain Bell and spent her career in various jobs with Mountain Bell and then AT&T. She was an exceptional horsewoman and very adept at training horses and could easily manage a pack string of several horses. She enjoyed many horse pack trips into Yellowstone Park with Aunt Wilma and Uncle Lewis Probart and cousins, DeVern, Judy, Susan, Bonnie, and Debra. Carol also rode side-saddle in many Pocatello parades, dressed in old western-style riding finery.

