Bryning J. Kelly Bryning J. Kelly Bryning, 65, returned to our creator Tuesday February 16th, 2021. He was the son of Karl and Dorothy "Lavatta" Bryning. Kelly was an enrolled member of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. He served in the United States Navy. He later served with the National Guard for 10 years. He enjoyed being outdoors. He loved to hunt and enjoyed fishing. Kelly lived most of his life in Fort Hall, Idaho. He loved his family. He always had a passion for the ocean. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by: his dad, Karl Bryning; mom, Dorothy Lavatta Bryning; daughter, Jamie Kelly Speaker; maternal grandparents, Benton "Ben" and Luella Lavatta. He is survived by: his brother, J. Todd Bryning of Fort Hall, Idaho; and longtime companion, Theora R. Punkin. Arrangements are under the direction of the Cornelison Funeral Home, 431 N. 15th Ave., Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.cornelisonfh.com 208-232-0542
