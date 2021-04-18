Brunson Vickie Lynn Brunson Vickie Lynn Brunson, 71, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Portneuf Medical Center. Vicki was born January 18, 1950 in Rexburg, Idaho, the daughter of Ervin Frank Brunson and LaRue Clements Brunson. Vickie grew up in Pocatello. She graduated from Highland High School and continued her education at Idaho State University, studying mental health and social work. She worked for the City of Pocatello, helping with disabled people. Vickie married Jerry Waters in 1968. They later divorced. In 1994 she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where she worked as a Marketing Director. She liked to play pool and belonged to several pool leagues. This is where she made some of her dearest friends. She also bowled and played golf. She really loved gardening and flamingos. They can be found all over her home and clothing. Vickie is survived by her son; Michael Waters of Mountain Home, Idaho. Her Father, Frank E. Brunson of Island Park, Idaho. A sister, Debra (Roy) Duke of Temperance, Michigan and a brother, Frank Brunson Jr. of Pocatello, Idaho. She had a special niece, Jennifer Brunson, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Vickie was preceded by a daughter, Diane Waters. Her Mother, LaRue Clements Brunson. Two brothers, Philip Erick Brunson and Darrell Eugene Brunson and a grandson, Michael Ryan Smith. A funeral service will be held in her honor on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Eckersell Funeral Home, (101 W. Main Street, Rigby, ID). The family will meet with friends prior to the service at Eckersell's from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. The interment will be in the Rexburg, Idaho Cemetery. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
