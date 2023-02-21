Browning Chris Browning Christopher Michael Browning was born February 12, 1981 and passed away February 13, 2023. He was kind, big-hearted and loved helping others. His passions were health, fitness and nutrition and he valued helping others achieve their goals. From the time he was a little boy, he loved learning and always enjoyed camping, time at the Oregon coast, music, soccer, growing heirloom tomatoes and sharing them with others, fitness and spending time with family and pets - all who love him and will miss him dearly. Chris attended Skyline High School where he excelled in scholastics, on the soccer field, and writing for the school newspaper. Chris was awarded an academic scholarship to Gonzaga University where he majored in journalism, was involved in student government and as a walk on made the soccer team. During college, he developed an interest in health, nutrition and fitness, which became his lifelong commitment. He became a body builder and spent his years working in these fields, most recently at the Idaho Falls YMCA. He loved being part of the YMCA staff and in carrying out its mission of putting Christian principles into action building healthy spirit, mind and body. We are saddened that he was not here longer to spread his kindness to family, friends, animals and anyone he met. Chris loved to talk about what he called "positive interactions", which would be anything big or small where he encountered someone and was able to help them in some way, or share an experience of happiness or kindness. Everyone who knew Chris understood that if they ever needed anything, Chris would drop everything to help them. Chris is survived by his parents, Sheila and Wally Browning; his brothers, Timothy and Nicholas Browning; his sister, Katie Browning; his grandmother, Joyce Browning; his uncles and aunts, Michael Winterbottom, Brian (Mary) Winterbottom, Bonnie (Jeff) Davis, Rocky Browning; and his cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone who wishes to, please make a donation in Chris's name to the Idaho Falls YMCA, 155 N. Corner Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
