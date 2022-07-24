Brown Stephen Kent Brown On July 19th, 2022, Stephen Kent Brown's long ride came to an end. Throughout his life he lived by a set of rules that took the best of the American values, an artist's take on the world, and outlaw logic and combined them into a world view that made spending time with him an adventure. He would not want us to be (too) sad at his passing, but instead take this opportunity to reflect on our own lives, embrace what is important to each of us, and dedicate ourselves to those pursuits; to fill the hole in our hearts left by his passing with light and love of our fellow man and the world around us. He lived his life with meaning, and though we struggle with death's worth, he would want us to remember that "our tears improve the Earth". Love you Dad. A viewing and service will be held at Wilks Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will take place in the Idaho Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot at 2:00 p.m. Memories & condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
Place an obituary for your loved one whenever you need
All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or at: http://selfserve.idahostatejournal.com Deadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The Idaho State Journal is not responsible for spelling, grammar, basic sentence structure or information errors because the obituaries are submitted by families or funeral homes.
Obituaries can now also run in our Wednesday publication of The Portneuf Valley Trader. The deadline to include an obituary in The Trader is 3:00pm the Thursday prior to publication.
If you have questions Monday through Friday, call (208) 232-4161.