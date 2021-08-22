Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Brown R. Darrell Brown R. Darrell Brown born January 20, 1950, in East McDowell, KY, 71, was called home to the Lord on August 12, 2021, from a year's long battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Kathy, children Kara, Erin and Patrick and nine grandchildren. Darrell was a lifelong teacher, principal, and coach for the New Plymouth School District. A viewing will be held at Shaffer Jensen in New Plymouth, Idaho, from 4:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, August 27, 2021. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Fruitland, Idaho. Interment will be at Park View Cemetery in New Plymouth, Idaho. The family would like to thank Dr. Travis Williams and his team, and all the staff at St. Luke's Cancer Institute in Boise as well as the staff on 4th floor Oncology St. Luke's Hospital and the staff at the Fruitland Cancer Institute in Fruitland for their wonderful care and kindness towards Darrell. The family is also very appreciative of Heart n Home Hospice nurse Paula's compassionate care of Darrell. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Darrell's name to Surviving Hearts, P.O. Box 724, Weiser, Idaho 83672. Services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. Condolences may be made to Darrell's family at www.shafferjensen.com.