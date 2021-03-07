Brown Denny Lee Brown Denny Lee Brown, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA on February 25, 2021. Denny, the sixth of seven children, was born on Flag Day, June 14, 1936 to Vernon Brown and Gladys Freel in Pocatello, Idaho. Denny was most pleased with his role as husband and father and the joy his family brought him throughout his life. Along with his family, Denny's greatest loves were studying the scriptures, traveling, and sports, especially basketball and football. Upon graduation from Pocatello High School in 1954, Denny enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served for four years in Texas, Maine, and Korea. After the service, Denny enrolled in Brigham Young University in Provo, UT in the fall of 1958. This would begin a lifelong bond with BYU, from which Denny graduated in 1960 with a degree in Accounting. In 1960, Denny was called to serve as a full-time missionary in the Texas Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints under the supervision of his great mentor, President Ralph J. Hill. Denny relished his missionary experience in Texas serving others and teaching the restored Gospel of Jesus Christ. Denny moved to Washington D.C. in 1963 to further his education. He attended George Washington University Law School and graduated in 1966. While in law school, Denny met Jeraldine McNaughton of Cardston, Alberta, Canada, at a church dance, who was working at the Statler Hilton Hotel for the summer. After dating for a year, they were married in the Cardston, Alberta, Canada LDS Temple. Upon graduation, Denny worked as an accountant for various trade associations and the IRS. In 1967, Denny sat for the bar exam and was admitted to the D.C. bar. He established a law practice with the firm of Brown and Ingersoll, where he specialized in tax law. In 1969, Denny began his career as an entrepreneur working at the American Land Development Association. In 1973, Denny and associates established a reciprocal campground business called Camp Coast to Coast. In 1976 Denny became the sole owner of Camp Coast to Coast, where he would focus all of his professional efforts over the next decade. Through his business responsibilities, Denny was able to travel and visit nearly all 50 states. After growing the company to over 700 campgrounds, Denny sold the business to the American Bakeries Association in 1985. In 1989, Denny moved with his family to Rancho Santa Fe, CA to enjoy the temperate climate, and to be closer to family and BYU, from which all seven of his children would eventually graduate. He spent the next 32 years of his life in San Diego. Denny was very fond of his alma mater and remained active in the BYU community for many years. He was a founding member of the Entrepreneurs Group at the Marriott School of Management. He frequently lectured at the school through the Executive and Entrepreneur Lectures series. Denny spent many hours attending religion classes and engaging with his associates in the Departments of Religion and Ancient Scripture. In 1998, Denny authored an art and religion book entitled, "From Eden to Armageddon." Upon reviewing the work, President Gordon B. Hinckley wrote: "I was amazed at the wonderful book. I do not quite understand how you have accomplished it. It is phenomenal." In 2000, Denny published a comprehensive family history book, "The First Fifty-Five Years: A Twentieth Century Odyssey," that is held in the Library of Congress. During the second half of his life, Denny took a special interest in the Russian language and culture. After studying the language for many years, he moved to Russia and spent months living on the Black Sea in Sochi and visiting Moscow to further his language skills. In 2003, Denny and Jeri served an 18-month mission for the church in Kiev, Ukraine. While in the Ukraine, their work focused on establishing and upgrading orphanages throughout the country. Denny cherished his membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He particularly enjoyed his callings as Gospel Doctrine teacher and High Priest instructor, and he loved to attend the temple regularly. Throughout his life, Denny's true passion was his study of and love for the holy scriptures. He was usually found in his home office studying church and family history, Western civilization, art, and most often his beloved scriptures. Denny is survived by his wife, Jeraldine, his seven children, Mark Chase (Koreen) Brown of Ashburn, VA, Ann Marie (Kyle) Armstrong of Cedar Hills, UT, Christine Lee (Todd) Clyde of San Diego, CA, Carter Stuart (Amy) Brown of Lindon, UT, Craig McNaughton (Katherine) Brown of Carlsbad, CA, Teri Lynn (Michael) Bell, of McLean, VA, Scott Anthony (Juliann) Brown of San Clemente, CA, his brother A.C., his sister Norlene, and 32 grandchildren. A family funeral service will be held at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck rd, Chubbuck, ID on Saturday, March 13th at 11:00 a.m. The interment will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com
