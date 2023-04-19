Brod Donald Leonard Brod Donald Leonard Brod, age 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away surrounded by his children on April 3, 2023, nearly five years to the day of having lost the love of his life, Marilyn.

Don was born on December 12, 1931, to Ambrose and Magdalen Brod in Evanston, Illinois, where he spent his childhood. Don was the fourth child out of six children. He went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War.

