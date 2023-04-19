Brod Donald Leonard Brod Donald Leonard Brod, age 91, of Pocatello, Idaho passed away surrounded by his children on April 3, 2023, nearly five years to the day of having lost the love of his life, Marilyn.
Don was born on December 12, 1931, to Ambrose and Magdalen Brod in Evanston, Illinois, where he spent his childhood. Don was the fourth child out of six children. He went on to serve in the Army during the Korean War.
Don married the love of his life, Marilyn Jo Schimmel, on February 12, 1955, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Skokie, Illinois. The couple moved from Illinois to Greeley, Colorado and later settled in Pocatello, Idaho due to Donald's promotions with Mountain States Telephone Company (Ma Bell).
Don and Marilyn were blessed with three children: Debbie, Cindy, and John. Don loved playing with his children and was even described as a 'big kid' by his family due to the antics he boisterously and gleefully shared. He enjoyed teaching his children how to ride bikes, ice skate, and camp. When camping, he made sure each family member had their very own job at camp.
Through the years, Don found many hobbies with some to Marilyn's chagrin. Don loved the Idaho outdoors and spent time hunting, fishing, gardening, and camping. He relished singing his mantra "Camping life is the life for me." Donald also enjoyed playing golf at Riverside Golf Course, but it may have been in large part to collect stray golf balls. Donald was a collector of everything. Nothing was thrown away. If you needed a doodad, you could count on Don to have it, if he could find said item in his vast collection. Don was a salt-of-the earth man with simple tastes of denim, zip up hoodies, and comfortable yet frugal shoes. Don knew what he stood for and what he liked. He made it clear he was enthused with pot roast and potatoes but not vegetables.
Don and Marilyn were lifetime members of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Don was involved in the Knights of Columbus and served as the Treasurer for many years. Don was also a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneer Group. Don served on the Potelco Credit Union board for years. He was a very social person and enjoyed profound friendships throughout his life.
Don was a contented, devoted husband and father. Don and Marilyn shared over 60 years of marriage together. They shared a marriage which embodied honesty, commitment, laughter, and love. Don cherished his family and spending birthdays and holidays together. He would always make sure to sing happy birthday to each family member on their special day followed by an "I love you!".
Throughout his 91 years, Don enjoyed the simplicity of life. He lived in the present and relished the rapture of everyday tasks even when that included relocating squirrels to Ross Park. Don was a great husband, father, and grandfather whose impact will forever be felt by the family that loves him dearly.
Don is survived by his children Debbie (Ralph) Bieker, Cindy (Mike Ewing) Morimoto, and John Brod; grandchildren Casi (Tom) Porter, Ralph Bieker, Jenni (Drue) Hagler, Justin Bieker, and Elizabeth (Quest) Rosa; and great-grandchildren Taylor, Jett & Cason Porter, and Journey Rosa.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services at St. Joseph's Chapel, 439 N Hayes Ave, Pocatello, ID on April 14, 2023 at 10 am. Family graveside services will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus Council #892 c/o Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 524 N. 7th Ave., Pocatello, ID 83201.
A special thanks to the caring staff of The Gables of Pocatello Assisted Living and Heritage Home Health & Hospice.
